Henrique Braun Sells 9,436 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henrique Braun also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 4th, Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

