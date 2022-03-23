State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 125 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 11,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $554,140. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $620.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

