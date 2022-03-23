Matthew S. Mcilwain Buys 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

