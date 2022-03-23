908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown Sells 19,900 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $606.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. State Street Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 288.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 908 Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

