Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.50 ($28.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STVN opened at €17.95 ($19.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a one year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

