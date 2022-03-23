VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VACNY. UBS Group reduced their price target on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VACNY opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

