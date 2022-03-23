Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $130.14 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

