Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

