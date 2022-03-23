Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

