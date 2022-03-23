Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,329. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

