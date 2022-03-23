AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

