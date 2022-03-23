AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,087,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 65,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

