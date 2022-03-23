AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

