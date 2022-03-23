AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16.

