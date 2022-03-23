AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,590 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.