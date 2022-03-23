AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 79 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $235.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $184.75 and a 12 month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.