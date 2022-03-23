State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 675 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

