Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Titan International worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $102,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

