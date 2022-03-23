State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,735 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

