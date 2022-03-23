State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,168 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NWE stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

