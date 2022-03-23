Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

