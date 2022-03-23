Westwood Management Corp IL Takes $1.02 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CRWD stock opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,192. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

