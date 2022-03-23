UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,698 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 210,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,385. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

