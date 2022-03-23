UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SkyWest by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in SkyWest by 148.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 158,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SkyWest by 68.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 35.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

