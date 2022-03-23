UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,575 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 22.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.