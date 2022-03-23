UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 111,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

