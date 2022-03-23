UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $765.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

