UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vectrus worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $56.38.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

