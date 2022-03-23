A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $1,195,344.15 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

