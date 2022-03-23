Aneel Zaman Sells 12,479 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

