Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 46,735 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Progressive stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
