Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 46,735 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

