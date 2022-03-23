Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -722.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.