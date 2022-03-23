Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as low as C$4.55. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 1,203 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Featured Stories
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.