Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as low as C$4.55. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 1,203 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.