YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.69

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and traded as low as $81.13. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,944 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
