YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.69

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and traded as low as $81.13. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,944 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

