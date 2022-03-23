Gray Television Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical volume of 505 call options.

GTN opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

