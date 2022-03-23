Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

