$11.31 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will post $11.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
