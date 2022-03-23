Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ekso Bionics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

EKSO opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

