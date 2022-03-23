Analyzing First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.92 $15.42 million $1.67 13.81 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.98 $11.42 million N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.91%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.29% 0.86% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.