Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to post $49.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $50.04 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $210.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

