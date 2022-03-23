Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Get Akerna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.