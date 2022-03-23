Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 5.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.01. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.66 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

