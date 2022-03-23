Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPTN. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CPTN stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Cepton has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
