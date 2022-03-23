Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for Allegiant. Due to this tailwind, the company expects total operating revenues in first-quarter 2022 to rise 7.5-9.5% (past guidance: increase of 5-9.5%) from the 2019 level. The carrier’s fleet modernization initiatives are encouraging. Its strong cash position is an added positive. However, the recent spike in fuel prices poses a challenge to the company’s bottom line. Shares of Allegiant have declined 24.8% in the past six months, primarily due to this headwind. The company now expects fuel cost per gallon to be $3.05 in the first quarter (previous guidance: $2.67). Due to rising fuel prices, the airline has reduced its capacity forecast for the first quarter. Consequently, the non-fuel unit cost is now estimated to increase 3-5% (past view: rise of 1-5%) from the 2019 level.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.82.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

