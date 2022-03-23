Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $38.25. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

