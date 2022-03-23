Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. Evogene shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 172,587 shares.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Evogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

