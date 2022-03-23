CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $375.39

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 375.39 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 272.70 ($3.59). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 272.70 ($3.59), with a volume of 5,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.36) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.39. The stock has a market cap of £24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

