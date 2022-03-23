Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 333,963 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £81.98 million and a PE ratio of -27.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.59.

In other news, insider John Joseph Nally purchased 245,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £19,615.28 ($25,823.17). Also, insider Philip O’Quigley purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

