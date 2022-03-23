RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

