Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.32.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

